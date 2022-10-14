Each month, subscribers receive six or more Allure-approved makeup and skincare products. Included in October's Beauty Box are Viori's Hidden Waterfall Shampoo and Conditioner Bars.
OREM, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viori™, an all-natural hair cosmetics brand, has been selected to be included in Allure's Beauty Box for the month of October. The subscription service offers eight new products with a $250+ value. The Beauty Box contains only expert-approved products, hand-selected by Allure editors.
"Being included in Allure's coveted Beauty Box is a wonderful way to introduce our products to an even larger audience," said Tszman Fisher, co-founder of Viori. "Allure is a well-known, respected publication and we're confident when Beauty Box subscribers try our shampoo and conditioner bars, they'll love them."
Viori offers different types of shampoo, conditioner and body wash bars to meet individual needs. Beauty Box subscribers are receiving the popular Hidden Waterfall shampoo and conditioner bars, recommended for all hair types.
Viori's Hidden Waterfall Shampoo Bar and Hidden Waterfall Conditioner Bar both feature a musky, sweet, vanilla-scented bar reminiscent of the amber aroma found along the forested paths to hidden Longsheng waterfalls. Each bar is handcrafted with the same Longsheng Rice, natural ingredients, and beauty rituals used by the Red Yao for centuries.
Viori bars are sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free, pH balanced, natural, 100% vegan, plastic-free, sustainable, cruelty-free, carbon neutral and ethically sourced.
All Viori™ products contain the same, ritually prepared Longsheng rice water used by the Red Yao for centuries. Viori works directly with the Red Yao to purchase their ancient rice, at a premium, to create a long-term, sustainable partnership. Viori works with the Red Yao directly to initiate projects to bring about economic prosperity, ecological harmony, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing for their tribe.
