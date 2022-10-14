Support Local Journalism

Each month, subscribers receive six or more Allure-approved makeup and skincare products. Included in October's Beauty Box are Viori's Hidden Waterfall Shampoo and Conditioner Bars.

OREM, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viori™, an all-natural hair cosmetics brand, has been selected to be included in Allure's Beauty Box for the month of October. The subscription service offers eight new products with a $250+ value. The Beauty Box contains only expert-approved products, hand-selected by Allure editors.

