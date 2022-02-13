WELLSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia E. Gilbert, a registered nurse, has completed her new book "The Great Noodle King": a fantastic saga about the history of the noodle king. It unveils the journey of a selfish, greedy boy who demanded a kingdom from his parents. Bored in his throne, he came up with ways to liven up his reign. Guess what made his subjects believe in him?
"The Great Noodle King" was inspired by the author's sister Nancy. Nancy's sister-in-law, Barbara, always wanted a children's book written about a 'noodle king.' She had no idea what that story would be. Nancy told Virginia about Barbara's wish, and that is how this children's book came into existence. Both Barbara and Nancy did not live long enough to read this tale about a selfish young prince who learns to care about and to love his subjects, becoming their beloved Noodle King. Hopefully, this will be a legend that your children will love, remember, and tell their children for years to come."
Published by Page Publishing, Virginia E. Gilbert's story of a great king will let the readers, both young and old, embark on an epic adventure as they witness how an irresponsible prince grows up to be the kind of king his people would then rely on.
Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "The Great Noodle King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
