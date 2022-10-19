Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata)

Award Is a Tribute to Entrata Industry Principal's Leadership and Career

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced that Industry Principal Virginia Love has been honored by Connect Media's 2022 Women in Real Estate Awards. Love was one of the winners in the Atlanta/Southeast region. Connect Media's outlets include the Connect CRE news site.

