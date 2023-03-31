Adventure awaits on a guided Gator Tour through backcountry trails, scenic overlooks and history at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, VA.

Adventure awaits on a guided Gator Tour through backcountry trails, scenic overlooks and history at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, VA.

 By Mountain Lake Lodge

PEMBROKE, Va., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, travelers are heading to the award-winning Mountain Lake Lodge – located amid a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains – for an adventuresome, activity-filled stay that boasts glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails. Activities run the gamut from guided hikes of scenic Bald Knob with lunch at the Cascades, and Lake Loop Trail, to Gator Tours of the property's backcountry trails and overlooks, nearby New River for kayaking and fishing, and Appalachian stargazing from atop Salt Pond Mountain.


