SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viro, an innovative lighting brand that combines handcrafted design with smart technology, today announced that its 'Fresnel' collection has won the L A M P 2022 Manufactured Pendant Award in the International Lighting Design Competition. This recognition comes in advance of the official public launch of the Viro lighting collection in early 2023.
The L A M P awards, in partnership with Design Milk, aim to discover emerging designers and encourage the advancement of established designers while delivering a unique platform to showcase these talents and introduce them to wider audiences.
Designed by glass artist Emma Walters and award-winning industrial designer Robert John Morrison, the Viro lighting collection features intelligent hand-blown, lead-free crystal pendant lights that redefine the role of light in a modern living space.
The Viro Fresnel pendant light was inspired by 'the invention that saved a thousand ships,' elevating the optical lighthouse lens to a celebration of urban industrial style. Tiered concentric rings of crystal glass — weighing nearly eight pounds — create a prismatic display of contoured light that brings a fresh look to today's interiors.
"Until now, smart lighting has been focused on function, with little regard for aesthetics," says Morrison. "Viro changes the game by pairing beautiful hand-blown crystal glass with innovative, smart lighting technology that's easy to assemble and install."
Hidden within the diecast cap is a patent-pending tunable LED bulb in a unique form factor, flattened so the artisan glass may be fully appreciated without the distraction of a functional bulb. The Viro app enables users to have complete control of color temperature, brightness and automated circadian lighting throughout the day.
Viro lighting fixtures feature a modular design and patented spool system with an adjustable cut-free cord. This allows users to easily move their light fixture to another room or another home, making it a sustainable lighting option.
"We look forward to our innovations paving the way for new possibilities in home decor and smart home spaces. Recognition from L A M P's International Lighting Design Competition demonstrates that we're on the right path," Morrison added.
The L A M P International Lighting Design Competition was founded in 2013 by Nicole Fox and Annika Siemsen. The 2022 L A M P Awards included three submission subcategories: manufactured, professional and student. Juried by designers Anna Karlin, Ionna Vautrin, Ayako Takase, Carol Gay and Anna Granath, L A M P 2022 received submissions from 112 cities and 42 countries.
About Viro: Viro combines handcrafted design with smart technology to provide a bold new approach to home lighting. Created by award-winning designers, the Viro collection features intelligent hand-blown crystal glass pendant lights embedded with smart LED technology and includes circadian rhythm automated lighting controlled directly via smartphone. Viro is backed by Hammerton, the largest U.S.-based custom lighting manufacturer with over a quarter century of design leadership in the decorative lighting industry.
