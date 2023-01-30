Launch paves way for design-forward IoT integrated smart home lighting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viro, an innovative lighting brand that combines handcrafted design with smart technology, today announced that it has officially launched its lighting collection at virolighting.com. The launch comes on the heels of receiving the L A M P 2022 Manufactured Pendant Award for its Fresnel Smart Pendant.
Featuring intelligent, hand-blown, lead-free crystal pendant lights that redefine the role of light in a modern living space, the Viro lighting collection was designed by glass artist Emma Walters and award-winning industrial designer Robert John Morrison.
"Viro is setting a new standard in lighting design by pairing our beautiful hand-blown crystal glass with innovative smart lighting technology that's easy to assemble, install and re-use," said Morrison.
Viro's lighting fixtures feature modular designs and a patented spool system with an adjustable, cut-free cord. Users can easily move their light fixture from room to room, or home to home, making it a sustainable lighting option for renters.
A patent-pending tunable white LED bulb is hidden within the diecast cap and flattened in a unique form factor so the artisan glass can be fully appreciated without the distraction of a traditional bulb. Incorporating smart LED technology, the Viro app enables users to have complete control of color temperature, brightness and automated circadian lighting directly from their smartphone. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home.
Viro's Flare smart pendant light is a statement of modern organic style and Scandinavian sensibility. Flare blends crisp geometry with sweeping curves of lead-free crystal in a 13.5" diameter design. Popularized by mid-century architecture and industrial design, the timeless look remains relevant to today's interiors. Flare is available in Crystal and Smoke glass colors, and Carbon Black, Flint Silver and Mica Gold metal finishes.
The Viro Fresnel smart pendant light was inspired by 'the invention that saved a thousand ships,' elevating the optical lighthouse lens to a celebration of urban industrial style. Tiered concentric rings of crystal glass — weighing nearly eight pounds — create a prismatic display of contoured light that brings a fresh look to today's interiors. The crystal glass globe has a 12-inch diameter and is available in Carbon Black or Flint Silver metal finishes.
Viro's Lune smart pendant light captures the unadorned restraint of modern design and emphasizes the simplicity and elegance of a minimalist aesthetic. Derived from the Latin 'luna' - meaning 'moon' - the Lune design features over five pounds of luxuriously thick crystal glass that evokes the beauty of a reflective moon in a pool of water. It is available in Crystal or Smoke-colored glass and Carbon Black or Flint Silver metal finishes.
Measuring over eight inches in diameter, Viro's Pearl smart pendant light is a fusion of minimalist and nature-inspired design that evokes classic principles of mid-century modern style. Since ancient times, pearls have been cherished jewels gifted from the sea, and they can now adorn one's living space with lustrous charm and purposeful function. The Pearl is available in Opal and Crystal glass colors and Carbon Black, Flint Silver and Mica Gold metal finishes.
The Tetra smart pendant light is a celebration of geometric and modern design that captures the visual intrigue of two intersecting cuboid forms in beautiful artisan blown crystal glass. Inspired by the work of Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, Tetra elevates the exploration of mathematical patterns to an art form. It is available in Crystal or Smoke-colored glass and Carbon Black or Flint Silver metal finishes.
Viro smart pendants range from $395 to $695 and can be purchased on the Viro website. They ship in 7-10 business days.
Viro is based in Salt Lake City. For more information about Viro, visit http://www.virolighting.com.
About Viro: Viro combines handcrafted design with smart technology to provide a bold new approach to home lighting. Created by award-winning designers, the Viro collection features intelligent hand-blown crystal glass pendant lights embedded with smart LED technology and includes circadian lighting automation that's controlled directly via smartphone. Viro is backed by Hammerton, the largest luxury lighting manufacturer in the U.S. with over a quarter century of design leadership in the decorative lighting industry.
