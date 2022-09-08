Utahans now have access to Workit Health's telemedicine support covered by many major insurers
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's leading virtual substance use disorder treatment provider, expanded into Utah. The B-corporation has opened an outpatient clinic in the Salt Lake City area.
The clinic now offers 100% virtual services to the entire state for opioid and alcohol use, mental health and other common co-occurring conditions like hepatitis C. Residents of Utah can connect with licensed clinicians and with coaches via live chat and video through the Workit Health app and receive medication e-prescribed to their local pharmacy.
Clinical evidence supports that FDA-approved medication plays a critical role in recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders, cutting overdose death rates from opioids in half. Workit Health prioritizes a whole-person, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment that is proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms, provide necessary emotional support and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse or overdose.
Nationwide, only 30% of treatment centers offer medication, requiring many individuals to commute multiple hours each week to receive it. In addition to medication, Workit Health's approach includes treatment for co-occurring physical and mental conditions, as well as support from knowledgeable coaches when needed. Over half of people struggling with substance use are experiencing other issues like depression, anxiety, or hepatitis C.
"According to the Utah Department of Health, 323 people die from a prescription opioid drug overdose every year," said Lisa McLaughlin, Workit Health's co-CEO. "No matter how you look at it, that number is troubling. With services now being offered in Utah, we're prioritizing focusing on the individual by offering personalized and accessible addiction treatment and mental health services together in one place with the convenience of an app."
After McLaughlin and Co-CEO Robin McIntosh personally experienced the dated traditional recovery system and found it lacking, they co-founded Workit Health in 2015. Giving people the opportunity to receive evidence-based clinical care—including medication for substance use and mental health—leads to improved outcomes, evidenced by Workit Health's 73% retention rate at the 90-day mark.
"Our mission is to make it easy to access the gold standard of addiction care from home," said McIntosh, Workit Health's co-CEO. "We prioritize treating the whole person, rather than just substance use, by offering primary care and psychiatric support in addition to the addiction treatment services, all with a single dedicated provider."
Workit Health's Utah location is now open and accepting appointments for 100% virtual care. For more information, visit http://www.workithealth.com.
About Workit Health
Workit Health is the industry-leading provider of clinically proven telemedicine treatment for substance use disorder, offering online therapy, medication-assisted treatment, psychiatric support, and primary care via the Workit Health mobile app. Workit brings the gold standard of substance use treatment into the privacy of people's homes at the moment they're ready for help, allowing people to find long-term freedom from drugs and alcohol with minimal disruption to their daily lives. Workit Health partners with individuals, health plans and employers. Workit Health recently launched the first 100 percent virtual stimulant use disorder treatment program. More about Workit Health at: http://www.workithealth.com.
