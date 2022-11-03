Support Local Journalism

Leading partner programs honored for excellence in automation, partner experience, personalization and results with Impartner PRM

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced the winners of the 7th Annual Impartner Catalyst Awards at 2022 ImpartnerCON. Visa, T-Mobile, Xerox, and 16 other companies received awards for exemplifying best practices in partner programs, from partner experience and personalization to automation and impressive results with Impartner PRM.


