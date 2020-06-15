LEHI, Utah, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) — Vivint Solar, a leading full-service residential solar provider, is now enabling its customers in Massachusetts to participate in the ConnectedSolutions program from National Grid. ConnectedSolutions is a program available to National Grid customers that incentivizes homeowners with solar to use their photovoltaic (PV) systems with battery storage to reduce peak energy use, air pollution, stress on the grid, and energy costs. Massachusetts homeowners with a National Grid service account can add battery storage to their new solar energy system through Vivint Solar for a nominal cost to the customer.
In addition to providing homeowners with the peace of mind they desire during a blackout or prolonged power outage, a solar energy system with battery storage can provide the customer with supply resilience, reduce peak energy use, and contribute to a cleaner grid.
During a ConnectedSolutions event, enrolled homeowners' PV systems with battery storage will send extra energy to the utility and receive a credit on their bill. However, during a power outage, homeowners' PV systems will stop sending power to the utility and will continue to power essential loads in their homes with energy produced by solar panels during the day and energy stored in their battery storage at night.
"Participation in the ConnectedSolutions program is another way that we are able to delight our customers and contribute to a cleaner and more viable energy future in Massachusetts," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Solar. "Home batteries help our customers take a meaningful step toward energy self-sufficiency and play a pivotal role in building energy resilient communities."
New Vivint Solar customers located in the National Grid service territory of Massachusetts who wish to enroll in the program will receive a backup storage battery with a small increase in their energy rate when compared to a PV only solar offering. Those interested can discuss this program with their sales representative before their customized solar panel system is installed.
