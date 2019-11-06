LEHI, Utah, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights
Key operating and development highlights include:
- MW Installed of approximately 65 MWs for the quarter, up 20% year-over-year. Total cumulative MWs installed were approximately 1,228 MWs.
- Installations were 9,458 for the quarter, up 25% year-over-year. Cumulative installations were 178,733.
- Revenue was $104 million, up 33% over the third quarter of 2018.
- Estimated Gross Retained Value increased by approximately $74 million during the quarter to approximately $2.2 billion. Estimated Gross Retained Value per Watt at quarter end was $1.98.
- Cost per Watt was $3.48, a decrease from $3.56 in the second quarter of 2019 and an increase from $3.16 in the third quarter of 2018.
- Margin created was $69 million, a 23% increase from the third quarter of 2018. Unlevered NPV per Watt was $1.06.
Financing Activity
As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately $100 million in undrawn capacity in the forward flow loan facilities, $155 million in undrawn capacity in the warehouse facility, and approximately 126 MWs of undeployed tax equity financing capacity.
Summary Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
$ amounts in millions, except per share data
Three Months Ended Sept. 30,
2019
2018
YoY
Revenue:
Customer agreements and incentives
$
70.8
$
53.5
up 32%
Solar energy system and product sales
33.0
24.3
up 36%
Total Revenue
103.8
77.8
up 33%
Cost of revenue:
Customer agreements and incentives
49.0
42.1
up 16%
Solar energy system and product sales
19.4
17.7
up 10%
Total cost of revenue
68.4
59.8
up 14%
Gross profit
35.4
18.0
up 97%
Loss from operations
(44.0)
(28.3)
down 56%
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(13.8)
$
(7.9)
down 76%
Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders
$
(0.11)
$
(0.07)
down 57%
Non-GAAP net loss per share
$
(0.99)
$
(0.61)
down 62%
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2019
The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding projected 2019 financial results.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, Vivint Solar expects:
- MW Installed: 64 - 67 MWs
- Cost per Watt: $3.46 - $3.54
- NPV/W: $1.04 - $1.08
Vivint Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
260,753
$
219,591
Accounts receivable, net
27,203
14,207
Inventories
13,727
13,257
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
31,895
31,201
Total current assets
333,578
278,256
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
83,743
71,305
Solar energy systems, net
1,696,129
1,938,874
Property and equipment, net
14,332
10,730
Other non-current assets, net
567,872
28,090
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,695,654
$
2,327,255
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
48,118
$
45,929
Distributions payable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
17,328
7,846
Accrued compensation
40,647
25,520
Current portion of long-term debt
144,532
12,155
Current portion of deferred revenue
28,684
30,199
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,529
1,921
Accrued and other current liabilities
70,238
42,860
Total current liabilities
351,076
166,430
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,282,868
1,203,282
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
16,450
13,524
Finance lease obligation, net of current portion
4,308
505
Deferred tax liability, net
539,190
437,120
Other non-current liabilities
81,740
24,610
Total liabilities
2,275,632
1,845,471
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable non-controlling interests
118,251
119,572
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,221
1,201
Additional paid-in capital
586,517
574,248
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,388)
(7,223)
Accumulated deficit
(348,430)
(279,631)
Total stockholders' equity
214,920
288,595
Non-controlling interests
86,851
73,617
Total equity
301,771
362,212
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
$
2,695,654
$
2,327,255
Vivint Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Customer agreements and incentives
$
70,819
$
53,470
$
173,777
$
139,349
Solar energy system and product sales
33,030
24,346
90,200
87,515
Total revenue
103,849
77,816
263,977
226,864
Cost of revenue:
Cost of revenue—customer agreements and incentives
48,993
42,135
132,258
122,188
Cost of revenue—solar energy system and product sales
19,444
17,700
52,498
62,735
Total cost of revenue
68,437
59,835
184,756
184,923
Gross profit
35,412
17,981
79,221
41,941
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
46,121
15,841
112,792
40,999
Research and development
510
475
1,503
1,472
General and administrative
32,760
29,945
87,014
71,941
Total operating expenses
79,391
46,261
201,309
114,412
Loss from operations
(43,979)
(28,280)
(122,088)
(72,471)
Interest expense, net
22,804
18,715
61,403
46,973
Other expense (income), net
3,907
(1)
6,657
(6,371)
Loss before income taxes
(70,690)
(46,994)
(190,148)
(113,073)
Income tax expense
50,410
25,698
107,847
79,693
Net loss
(121,100)
(72,692)
(297,995)
(192,766)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
(107,265)
(64,824)
(229,351)
(190,038)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(13,835)
$
(7,868)
$
(68,644)
$
(2,728)
Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.11)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.57)
$
(0.02)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss attributable per share to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
121,730
118,767
120,974
116,871
Vivint Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(121,100)
$
(72,692)
$
(297,995)
$
(192,766)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
21,926
17,807
61,243
51,247
Deferred income taxes
50,666
25,948
108,344
80,121
Stock-based compensation
4,150
3,103
11,985
9,884
Loss on solar energy systems and property and equipment
5,097
1,414
9,254
4,439
Noncash interest and other expense
3,986
1,661
7,288
15,317
Reduction in lease pass-through financing obligation
(1,630)
(1,385)
(3,662)
(3,549)
(Gains) losses on interest rate swaps
(1,904)
—
846
(1,279)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
983
4,444
(12,996)
(245)
Inventories
(656)
(2,645)
(470)
6,817
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(75)
655
741
8,931
Other non-current assets, net
(61,770)
(1,429)
(126,402)
(8,042)
Accounts payable
1,516
(957)
2,032
941
Accrued compensation
15,408
6,719
14,409
4,390
Deferred revenue
694
4,073
1,411
(6,441)
Accrued and other liabilities
8,871
9,092
9,050
7,177
Net cash used in operating activities
(73,838)
(4,192)
(214,922)
(23,058)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Payments for the cost of solar energy systems
(62,928)
(87,301)
(187,328)
(233,548)
Payments for property and equipment
(225)
(64)
(1,219)
(129)
Proceeds from disposals of solar energy systems and property and equipment
897
492
2,025
2,335
Purchase of intangible assets
(974)
(223)
(1,089)
(223)
Net cash used in investing activities
(63,230)
(87,096)
(187,611)
(231,565)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from investment by non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
124,417
86,634
284,055
194,921
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
(15,258)
(13,171)
(33,309)
(41,729)
Proceeds from long-term debt
218,808
41,748
351,972
917,748
Payments on long-term debt
(118,167)
(4,462)
(139,080)
(693,782)
Payments for debt issuance and deferred offering costs
(6,420)
(3,494)
(9,382)
(21,209)
Proceeds from lease pass-through financing obligation
1,009
994
2,527
2,491
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(377)
(732)
(954)
(2,663)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
34
39
304
876
Net cash provided by financing activities
204,046
107,556
456,133
356,653
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, INCLUDING RESTRICTED AMOUNTS
66,978
16,268
53,600
102,030
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, INCLUDING RESTRICTED AMOUNTS—Beginning of period
277,518
240,700
290,896
154,938
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, INCLUDING RESTRICTED AMOUNTS—End of period
$
344,496
$
256,968
$
344,496
$
256,968
Vivint Solar, Inc.
Key Operating Metrics
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
Installations
9,458
8,163
7,547
Megawatts installed
65.1
56.0
54.3
As of
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2019
2019
2018
Cumulative installations
178,733
169,275
146,868
Cumulative megawatts installed
1,227.6
1,162.5
1,006.6
Estimated nominal contracted payments remaining (in millions)
$
4,200.3
$
3,976.2
$
3,444.4
Estimated retained value under energy contracts (in millions)
$
1,626.3
$
1,587.0
$
1,482.7
Estimated retained value of renewal (in millions)
$
566.5
$
531.6
$
451.8
Estimated gross retained value (in millions)
$
2,192.8
$
2,118.6
$
1,934.5
Estimated gross retained value per watt
$
1.98
$
2.02
$
2.09
Sensitivity Analysis for Retained Value
The following table provides quantitative sensitivity analysis of our estimate of retained value of solar energy systems under contracts as of September 30, 2019, including both the contracted and estimated renewal portion, at a range of discount rates (retained value amounts in millions):
4%
6%
8%
Estimated retained value under energy contracts
$
1,909.4
$
1,626.3
$
1,401.3
Estimated retained value of renewal
870.1
566.5
373.0
Total estimated gross retained value
$
2,779.5
$
2,192.8
$
1,774.3
Non-GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS) Before Non-controlling Interests
We report GAAP EPS, which is based upon net loss attributable to common stockholders. We also report non-GAAP EPS. The difference between GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS is that non-GAAP EPS is based on net loss, which excludes net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests. As we are in a net loss position for all periods reported, potentially issuable shares are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation since the effect would be antidilutive. Therefore, basic and diluted non-GAAP EPS are the same in each period presented.
Under GAAP accounting, we report net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests to reflect our joint venture fund investors' allocable share in the results of these joint venture investment funds. Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests is calculated based primarily on the hypothetical liquidation at book value, or HLBV, method, which assumes that the joint venture funds are liquidated at the reporting date, even though liquidation may or may not ever occur. Additionally, the returns that will be allocated to the investors over the expected terms of the investment funds may differ significantly from the amounts calculated under the HLBV method. Accordingly, we also report non-GAAP EPS based on our losses before net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests per share, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
According to this definition, the non-GAAP loss before the allocation of loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests per share was ($0.99) and ($2.46) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Vivint Solar, Inc.
Reconciliation from GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Net Loss
EPS
Net Loss
EPS
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(13,835)
$
(0.11)
$
(7,868)
$
(0.07)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
(107,265)
(0.88)
(64,824)
(0.54)
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(121,100)
$
(0.99)
$
(72,692)
$
(0.61)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share
121,730
118,767
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Net Loss
EPS
Net Loss
EPS
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(68,644)
$
(0.57)
$
(2,728)
$
(0.02)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
(229,351)
$
(1.89)
(190,038)
$
(1.63)
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(297,995)
$
(2.46)
$
(192,766)
$
(1.65)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
120,974
116,871
Glossary of Definitions
"Installations" represents the number of solar energy systems installed on customers' premises.
"MWs or megawatts" represents the DC nameplate megawatt production capacity.
"MW Installed" represents the aggregate megawatt nameplate capacity of solar energy systems for which panels, inverters, and mounting and racking hardware have been installed on customer premises in the period.
"Estimated Nominal Contracted Payments Remaining" equals the sum of the remaining cash payments that Vivint Solar's customers are expected to pay over the term of their agreements for systems installed as of the measurement date. For a power purchase agreement, or PPA, Vivint Solar multiplies the contract price per kilowatt-hour by the estimated annual energy output of the associated solar energy system to determine the estimated nominal contracted payments. For a customer lease, Vivint Solar includes the monthly fees and upfront fee, if any, as set forth in the lease.
"Estimated Gross Retained Value" represents the net cash flows, discounted at 6%, that Vivint Solar expects to receive from customers pursuant to long-term customer contracts plus the value of contracted SRECs net of estimated cash distributions to fund investors, debt associated with our forward flow facilities, and estimated operating expenses for systems installed as of the measurement date. For purposes of the calculation, Vivint Solar aggregates the estimated retained value from the solar energy systems during the typical 20-year term of Vivint Solar's contracts plus the value of contracted SRECs, which Vivint Solar refers to as estimated retained value under energy contracts, and the estimated retained value associated with an assumed 10-year renewal term following the expiration of the initial contract term, which Vivint Solar refers to as estimated retained value of renewal. To calculate estimated retained value of renewal, Vivint Solar assumes all contracts are renewed at 90% of the contractual price in effect at the expiration of the initial term.
"Estimated Gross Retained Value per Watt" is calculated by dividing the estimated retained value as of the measurement date by the aggregate nameplate capacity of solar energy systems under long-term customer contracts that have been installed as of such date, and is subject to the same assumptions and uncertainties as estimated retained value.
"Project Value" represents the net cash flows, discounted at 6% that Vivint Solar expects to receive from customers net of estimated distributions to fund investors and operating expenses, estimated utility and state incentives, and estimated finance proceeds from fund investors.
"NPV per watt" represents the estimated weighted average unit margin of Vivint Solar's PPA and customer lease business and its system sales business. It is calculated by dividing Margin Created during the period by the total MWs Installed during the period.
"Margin Created" represents the estimated margin created during the period. It is the estimated value of Vivint Solar's PPA and customer lease agreements and the value of the system sales less the costs required to create the value. Specifically, it is the sum of the project value per watt multiplied by "MWs Installed – PPA/Lease" and "Revenue – solar energy system and product sales" less total creation costs.
"Undeployed Tax Equity Financing Capacity" represents a forecast of the amount of megawatts that can be deployed based on committed available tax equity financing for energy contracts.
