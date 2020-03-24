SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Tuesday, March 17, Brad Bonham, CEO of Walker Edison, sent out a letter outlining what the Utah based eCommerce furniture company was doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In it was a call for nominations for those whose budgets were tight, but in need of a desk to successfully work and teach their kids remotely.
Since Tuesday, the post has been shared hundreds of times and the company has been flooded with email responses from across the nation. As a result, Walker Edison donated over 500 desks to individuals and families!
Bonham commented, "Extending a hand to those that need is at the very core of what we do at Walker Edison. Please join us during this difficult time in lifting others by helping those in need. Let's stay positive, safe, and healthy as we confront this as a worldwide family. We will survive this, together."
