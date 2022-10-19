Support Local Journalism

The grant was awarded after Warrior Rising secured a Strategic Alliance Memorandum with the SBA, solidifying themselves as a long term partner

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a few short weeks after Warrior Rising hosted another successful Veteran Business Shower in San Antonio Texas, the Small Business Association (SBA) awarded them a $105K grant to help aid the Veteran non-profit. Warrior Rising's mission is to empower Veterans and their families by providing opportunities to create sustainable businesses.

