hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Wasatch Front Regional Council (WFRC) recently unanimously voted to adopt the Wasatch Front 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

The 2023-2050 RTP will strengthen the state's transportation network, providing more choices to get around while reducing traffic congestion along the Wasatch Front, according to a news release by the council.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.