...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750
CFS.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710
CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above
action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880
CFS) Thursday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
OLYMPIA, Wash., 10 de mayo de 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) brinda su apoyo a las campañas anuales de aplicación de la ley para aumentar el uso del cinturón de seguridad. La campaña de este año se desarrollará entre el 15 de mayo y el 4 de junio. El uso del cinturón de seguridad desempeña un papel fundamental en la reducción de la gravedad de las heridas relacionadas con el tráfico y sigue siendo una prioridad nacional y del estado de Washington. A partir del 2015, aproximadamente una de cada cinco muertes fueron ocupantes de vehículos sin cinturón de seguridad. Las estimaciones iniciales de 2022 indican una tendencia ascendente de los accidentes mortales y graves en los que están implicados ocupantes sin cinturón de seguridad.
Tras una leve caída del 94.2% al 93.9% en el uso del cinturón de seguridad entre los ciudadanos de Washington en 2022, la próxima patrulla del cinturón de seguridad tiene como objetivo aumentar el uso del cinturón de seguridad y prevenir heridas y muertes relacionadas con el tráfico. "Nuestro objetivo no es multar más, sino recordar a los conductores la importancia del uso del cinturón de seguridad y garantizar la seguridad de todos en la carretera", informó Mark McKechnie, director de Relaciones Externas de la WTSC.
Con el fin de ayudar a que las personas recuerden abrocharse el cinturón y evitar multas, la WTSC está llevando a cabo su campaña "However You Say It" (Lo digas como lo digas), que utiliza ejemplos fáciles y amistosos para ayudar a recordar a todo el mundo que debe abrocharse el cinturón. También se emitirá una campaña en español, "Loteria". Estos anuncios se emitirán en las redes sociales, la televisión y la radio, así como en servicios de transmisión en directo de audio y video, en un esfuerzo por resaltar este mensaje en todo el estado.
McKechnie declaró: "La mayoría de los ciudadanos de Washington se abrochan el cinturón cuando están en la carretera. Y es fácil recordar a las personas que viajan con uno que lo hagan también. Nunca se sabe cuándo ese simple recordatorio puede salvar una vida".
Acerca de la Comisión de Seguridad de Tráfico de Washington
El Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) es la oficina de seguridad designada de Washington. La WTSC dirige los esfuerzos a escala estatal y crea asociaciones para salvar vidas y prevenir accidentes en las carreteras de Washington en beneficio de la salud, la seguridad y las comunidades. En coordinación con muchos otros organismos públicos estatales y locales, la comisión se propone reducir a cero las muertes y accidentes graves por accidentes de tráfico de ahora al 2030.
