 By Washington Traffic Safety Commission

OLYMPIA, Wash., 10 de mayo de 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) brinda su apoyo a las campañas anuales de aplicación de la ley para aumentar el uso del cinturón de seguridad. La campaña de este año se desarrollará entre el 15 de mayo y el 4 de junio. El uso del cinturón de seguridad desempeña un papel fundamental en la reducción de la gravedad de las heridas relacionadas con el tráfico y sigue siendo una prioridad nacional y del estado de Washington. A partir del 2015, aproximadamente una de cada cinco muertes fueron ocupantes de vehículos sin cinturón de seguridad. Las estimaciones iniciales de 2022 indican una tendencia ascendente de los accidentes mortales y graves en los que están implicados ocupantes sin cinturón de seguridad.


