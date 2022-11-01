Support Local Journalism

Best in KLAS cloud-based platforms unite to simplify healthcare payments for senior care providers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and ATLANTA and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announces integration with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights. The integration allows providers to manage all commercial and government payments on a single platform to increase payment accuracy, heighten staff productivity and empower providers to capture revenue faster. 


