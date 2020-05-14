LEHI, Utah, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the leading remote business toolbox and full communication suite for small and medium businesses, today announced new key functionality of its Practice Analytics feature that will aid dentists reopening their doors post-government mandated restrictions.
Weave's newest iteration of Practice Analytics will allow its users a more in-depth look at trend data to bring back patients with unscheduled treatment, canceled appointments, and other priority patients. Notably, the feature's ability to access dental insurance demographics will allow office owners to maximize profitability.
Weave's proprietary data shows that the average office sees an increase in monthly production of more than $25,000 in the first two months of using Practice Analytics.
"The activity we're seeing with Practice Analytics data is encouraging," said Jeff Lyman, Chief Product Officer at Weave. "Businesses are starting to refill their schedules and rebuild their revenue streams — more so than at any other time since the pandemic began. Our priority right now is helping our customers get back to business, and do so safely. This significant product update, alongside our Back to Business initiative, is helping Weave and its customers do just that."
In addition to feature updates, the tech company has announced free Dental CE credit and released several assets to aid local businesses in opening their doors while accounting for social distancing. These include newly-designed digital Wellness Screening Forms, check-in procedures, email marketing, guides on new ways to use existing products, new products Weave Lite and Weave Payments, and more.
For more information on Practice Analytics, free CE credit, or to get Weave's Recovery Kit for businesses, go to https://www.getweave.com/weave-analytics/.
About Weave
Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. Weave is backed by A. Capital Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Catalyst Investors, Crosslink Capital, Lead Edge Capital, Pelion Venture Partners, and Tiger Global Management. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.
