SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations that utilize non-mainframe COBOL systems for mission-critical operations can learn how to revitalize COBOL systems without changing a line of application code with the c-treeRTG data management solution in a three-part webinar series. The free series is presented by global data management leader FairCom Corporation and will air March 3-5.
"COBOL still plays a vital part in day-to-day operations, and moving off of it is not a viable option for many. Fortunately, there is an easy way to keep and preserve all of the investment that has been made in a non-mainframe COBOL system so it can have disaster recovery, use modern programming languages and have real-time analytics," said Evaldo Oliveira, FairCom's director of business development. "The webinars address the pains COBOL users are experiencing and how they can overcome them with c-treeRTG. Each episode stands on its own so attendees can choose the topics in which they are most interested."
The schedule includes:
- March 3, 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST) - Eliminate COBOL data corruption and implement high availability/disaster recovery strategies
- March 4, 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST) - Easily Modernize COBOL applications by developing new modules in PHP, Python, and Java
- March 5, 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST) - Real-time analytics on COBOL data
The RTG stands for "Ready-To-Go", reflecting the principle of a plug-and-play solution, and it enables an organization to:
- Modernize a legacy system with current technology
- Migrate more easily from a legacy system to a new one
- Connect APIs to other systems, providing quick and easy access to live data for analytics and business intelligence
Currently, FairCom products are trusted by more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. Detailed information about c-treeRTG is available at FairCom.com/products/c-treertg.
About FairCom
FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. Additional information is available at FairCom.com.
Media Contact
Brad Thomas
FairCom Corporation
1.573.445.6833
brad.thomas@faircom.com