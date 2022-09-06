Support Local Journalism

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much-anticipated WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS- THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE &  PALMER Tour.  Launching on Friday, November 18th, 2022 at the 2300 ARENA in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will actually reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology. 

