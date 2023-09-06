Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

New Pumpkin Spice Frosty will have Salt Lakers fallin' in love beginning September 12

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rumors are true - it's fall Frosty® time. Grab your favorite sweater and head to your local Wendy's®, because Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty is joining menus nationwide beginning September 12 for a limited time. As the top state for pumpkin spice enthusiasts*, Wendy's is your one stop shop for your all-day Pumpkin Spice cravings.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.