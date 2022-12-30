Support Local Journalism

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake") (TSXV: DLV.H) and West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("RLG") (CSE: RLG) are pleased to announce that they have completed their business combination pursuant to which West Red Lake has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RLG in consideration for the issuance of 0.1215 of a West Red Lake common share for each RLG common share acquired (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the RLG shareholders will receive 0.1215 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a West Red Lake common share for each RLG common share held, resulting in an aggregate of  35,451,916 West Red Lake common shares being issued to the RLG shareholders. Holders of convertible securities of RLG will receive convertible securities of West Red Lake as adjusted by the Exchange Ratio, resulting in the issuance of replacement options to acquire 978,075 West Red Lake common shares and replacement warrants to acquire 538,603 West Red Lake common shares. In addition, 1,700,000 common shares of West Red Lake were issued to certain persons as finders shares in respect of the Transaction.


