Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With their rich past in mind of successful business partnership and seamless collaboration among friends, Steve Wilson and Vincent Jue have again decided to bring together their teams once again to enrich the foundation drilling and ground engineering industry.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pride that Western Equipment Solutions (WES) would like to announce the acquisition of the assets of Champion Equipment Sales, LLC. Long time partners Steve Wilson of Western Equipment Solutions and Vincent Jue of Champion Equipment Sales, LLC are excited to unify their teams once again and expand the territories for Soilmec and Leffer equipment sales and service, all under the Western name. With offices in Nisku, Alberta, Salt Lake City, Utah, and now Paramount, California, this continued partnership creates a larger parts, sales, and service force to assist both new and existing customers in the foundation drilling and ground engineering industry, blending the best of both companies to strengthen Western Equipment's reach and processes.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.