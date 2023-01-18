Support Local Journalism

Dynamic Peer-to-Peer Support Model Gives Students Timely Access to the People and Resources That Will Help Them Succeed in the School's Competency-Based Courses

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, is expanding student support and engagement in the College of Information Technology at Western Governors University (WGU). InScribe's platform integrates directly into WGU's digital curriculum, seamlessly connecting their online students with an active support network of peers and faculty so they can ask questions, find information, share ideas, and problem-solve anytime, anywhere.


