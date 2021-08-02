SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having access to RiskRecon ratings helps Whistic customers accelerate vendor selection by enabling them to quickly understand if a particular vendor meets their appetite for risk. And because RiskRecon delivers continuous, objective visibility of a business' entire internet risk surface, Whistic users can rest assured that they always have the most up-to-date risk information about their vendors on an ongoing basis.
"We are excited to deepen our integration and partnership with RiskRecon with this enhanced joint offering, which represents a major step forward for our customers," said Nick Sorensen, CEO at Whistic. "For more than three years the RiskRecon and Whistic teams have collaborated to deliver the continuous objective visibility of RiskRecon ratings from within the Whistic Vendor Security Network."
This announcement showcases a joint commitment to vendor security innovation. It enables customers to make faster and more accurate third-party risk decisions with on-demand access to RiskRecon data directly from the Whistic Trust Catalog.
RiskRecon ratings are available in every Profile in the Whistic Trust Catalog to help Whistic users quickly get a sense of the security posture of more than 16,000 vendors.
RiskRecon ratings are available to Whistic customers starting August 2, 2021.
About Whistic
Located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is the network for assessing, publishing and sharing vendor security information. The Whistic Vendor Security Network accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor's Whistic Profile and create trusted connections that last well beyond the initial point-in-time assessment. Make security your competitive advantage and join businesses like Airbnb, Okta, Betterment, Vonage, and Qualtrics who are leveraging Whistic to modernize their vendor security programs.
