Whistic's market-leading solution is the first of its kind to deliver AI capabilities to meet both customer trust and third-party risk management needs in a single, unified platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whistic, a leading third-party risk management solution and vendor security network, recently unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to transform the future of third-party risk management. The first in an ongoing rollout of leading-edge AI advancements, today's announcement signals Whistic's commitment to a unified assessment experience with artificial intelligence as a foundational element for security teams on both sides of the third-party risk management process.


