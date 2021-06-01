PARK CITY, Utah, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q Hydrogen Commercialization (http://www.qhydrogen.com), a Park City, Utah, based company that has developed a new technology for turning water into clean, efficient and renewable hydrogen for use in energy and electricity production, transportation and industry; is proud to announce that its President & CEO, Whitaker Irvin, Jr., has accepted an invitation to present at the Latin America & Caribbean Hydrogen & CCUS Decarbonisation Summit on August 3-4, 2021.
The summit, hosted by Chameleon Events, will focus on determining strategies for greater decarbonization of the energy intensive sectors of Latin America and the Caribbean and enhance collaboration and innovation between 300+ government officials, regulators, key industry stake holders, leading academia, investors, and innovators.
"It is an honor to have been selected to present at this prestigious event," said Irvin, who will discuss how his company's patented hydrogen production technology stands to revolutionize the clean energy industry. "There is grey hydrogen, blue hydrogen and green hydrogen, but what we are producing is clear hydrogen – with a method that is environmentally neutral, if not enhancing, and at a far lower cost compared with existing methods."
Irvin, a member of the prestigious Forbes Business Council and the Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors, is a pioneer in the field of alternative energy. He is responsible for the commercialization of the company's innovative hydrogen technology, and his background includes technology deployment and program management at the aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Company.
About Q Hydrogen Commercialization
Q Hydrogen Commercialization (Q Hydrogen; http://www.qhydrogen.com) is poised to become a dominant player in the renewable energy market. Its proprietary technology generates hydrogen from water using hydrodynamic forces created within a turbine featuring a unique design and metallurgy. This allows for hydrogen production at a lower cost and without the carbon impact of conventional methods that utilize natural gas and other fossil fuel sources. The technology's economic viability is well-suited for use in energy, electricity production, transportation and industry. The company aims to further develop and commercialize hydrogen as a low-cost fuel source that is readily available to the world.
