Wildhorn builds on expertise in head and eye protection as outdoor athletes move from the slopes to the trails
DRAPER, Utah, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wildhorn Outfitters, an outdoor technology company that designs and manufactures recreational products for retail customers, is launching into the mountain bike category with a new line of accessories for head and eye protection. Wildhorn, a prominent brand for ski gear in North America and proud supplier of the U.S. Ski Team, is building on the expertise of designing snow helmets and goggles to protect mountain bike riders.
The first products to be introduced as part of the new line include the Corvair helmet, sharing much of the same DNA as Drift Ski Helmet; Radke performance eyewear featuring Fēnom tech, the latest Wildhorn innovation that optimizes light management, optical clarity, and peripheral vision; and Bypass MTB gloves, a more sustainable glove that still achieves high technical performance.
"When the snow melts, many Wildhorn customers switch out their skis for bikes and continue to ride. Wildhorn wants to ride with them," Wildhorn CEO Mark Thomas said. "With years of design expertise in developing helmets and goggles worn by the U.S. Ski Team, it was a natural fit for us to expand into the mountain bike category to protect riders and develop gear for all their adventures whether in the snow or on the dirt."
HELMET: The Corvair helmet is built for hot days and tough climbs. This helmet is super lightweight and low profile with a unique venting design. The interior is uniquely engineered with deep channels that create separation between the rider's head and the vents without sacrificing safety. This allows air to flow more freely through the helmet on top of the head to cool it off.
Wildhorn's signature FTA fit system is also integrated in the Corvair allowing users an easy way to get just the right fit. Each helmet comes with two sets of pads with varying thickness to give riders even more flexibility. Made in the same factory as the now famous Drift Ski and Snowboard helmet, the Corvair shares much of the same DNA. The helmet is built with high grade EPS foam liner and two-piece polycarbonate shell. An oversized visor with three smooth adjustment points will provide tons of shade for its riders.
Corvair comes in a variety of colors and retails for $89.99 USD.
EYEWEAR: Radke performance eyewear is the first to bring a new era of Wildhorn innovation: Fēnom tech. Fēnom is a platform that optimizes light management, optical clarity, and peripheral vision. In mountain biking, experiencing true color is important. Riders need to see every rock, root, and gap clearly and without distortion. Fēnom filters in the right balance of blue, green, and red light to provide a truer color spectrum for the rider.
Fēnom's true color is an important element to managing the downhill light spectrum. There is little need for glare management on MTB trails but seeing the right details at speed is important. Each pair of Radke comes with three lenses: one for sunny days, one for cloudy days, and one for darker conditions like early morning or late evening. There are also two photochromic options that automatically adjust based on the amount of light available. Photochromic variations come with a single lens.
Radke comes in a variety of colors and retails for $79.99 USD
GLOVES: Bypass gloves are designed with sustainable Clarino™ microfiber palms. This material is unique and engineered using 70% less water than other microfibers. Co2 emissions were cut by 35% and solvents were cut by 99%. The end result is a more sustainable glove that still achieves high technical performance. The 2-way stretch uppers help provide a comfortable fit and ease of movement. Bypass gloves are touch screen compatible and the silicone grips on the fingers help create a more solid connection with brake levers.
Bypass comes in stealth, graphite and deep green and retails for $26.99 USD.
With a grass roots focus, Wildhorn will continue to innovate in the sports most authentic to the brand. For more information on the new MTB line and a full range of Wildhorn outdoor gear, visit http://www.wildhornoutfitters.com
About Wildhorn Outfitters:
Wildhorn Outfitters is an outdoor gear company that believes in making it easy for everyone to share outdoor experiences that celebrate life and strengthen connections. Each of the unique products is specially designed to help people make the most of their time outdoors with thoughtful design elements and durable quality. As an industry leader in technical and design expertise, Wildhorn assists in enhancing outdoor lifestyles everywhere.
