By recognizing and connecting these leaders, the WIN50 Consumer will help spur their further success and growth, and bolster the consumer innovation ecosystem in our state for other consumer brands and leaders.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wasatch Innovation Network (WIN) and the Consumer Summit today announced the winners of the inaugural WIN50 Consumer, a community-nominated and peer-selected process for identifying top founders, CEOs and entrepreneurs who are successfully building fast-growing consumer product brand companies. The WIN50 Consumer is designed to cultivate and strengthen relationships among leading founders, entrepreneurs, CEOs and consumer talent, and accelerate Utah's consumer innovation ecosystem.


