By recognizing and connecting these leaders, the WIN50 Consumer will help spur their further success and growth, and bolster the consumer innovation ecosystem in our state for other consumer brands and leaders.
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wasatch Innovation Network (WIN) and the Consumer Summit today announced the winners of the inaugural WIN50 Consumer, a community-nominated and peer-selected process for identifying top founders, CEOs and entrepreneurs who are successfully building fast-growing consumer product brand companies. The WIN50 Consumer is designed to cultivate and strengthen relationships among leading founders, entrepreneurs, CEOs and consumer talent, and accelerate Utah's consumer innovation ecosystem.
"The inaugural WIN50 winners and the growth they are driving are an incredible testament to the strength of the consumer industry in Silicon Slopes, the full breadth and depth of consumer and innovation talent in our community needs to be highlighted," said Cydni Tetro, co-founder of the Consumer Summit and Brandless CEO, "By recognizing and connecting these entrepreneurs and leaders, the WIN50 Consumer accelerates their growth and strengthens the entire consumer sector."
More than 350 leaders were nominated for this year's WIN50 Consumer from areas across the consumer sector including wellness, retail, consumer tech and services, and food and beverage. Final winners were selected through a peer voting process by business and community leaders who selected those they felt were most successfully building fast-growing consumer product brand companies. The final list includes some of Silicon Slopes most innovative leaders and booming brands.
By recognizing and connecting these leaders, the WIN50 Consumer will help spur their further success and growth, and bolster the consumer innovation ecosystem in our state for other consumer brands and leaders.
"We are excited to recognize and celebrate these 50 leaders that the community recognizes as entrepreneurs who will or are building fast growing consumer product companies," said Elisabeth Nebeker, program director of the Wasatch Innovation Network. "Talent that builds high growth consumer companies is critical to the thriving innovation economy and amplifies the impact of the collective community"
Bill Aho, VidAngel
Sam Alexander, PMD Beauty
Jeremy Andrus, Traeger
Mike Baird, Pura
Marissa Barlow, Nani Swim
Colby Bauer, Thread Wallets
McKenzie Bauer, Thread Wallets
Karalynne Call, Just Ingredients
Denis Cartwright, Crude
Kirsten Chapman Kolter, Niche Snowboards
Nate Checketts, Rhone
Joel Clark, Kodiak Cakes
Eve Cohen, Marcellus Foods
Trevor Darby, BladeOps
Jay Davis, Pillow Cube
Monte Deere, Kizik
Jacob Durham, Nomatic
Jessica Eraso, Gathre
Mallory Everton, JK! Studios
Nick Greer, Built Bar
Madeline Hamilton, Ivy City Co.
Jeff Harmon, Angel Studios
Jordan Harmon, Angel Studios
Neal Harmon, Angel Studio
Tristen Ikaika, Ikaika Studios
Sterling Jones, JOJO's Chocolate
Jason Klug, Dorai
Bruno Lima, Pura
Katy Luxem,Big Dill Pickleball
Kacie Malouf, Malouf Home
Sam Malouf, Malouf Home
Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies
Clark Miyasaki, Stance
Natalie Paul, Dree
Ben Perkins, &Collar
Erika Peterson, Clean Simple Eats
JJ Peterson, Clean Simple Eats
Susan Petersen, Freshly Picked
Mark Pittard, Mett Naturals
Vanessa Quigley, Chatbooks
Nate Randle, Gabb Wireless
Jessica Reese, James Street Co
Allison Roberts, Fastercise
Davis Smith, Cotopaxi
Chase Stoner, Outkits
Cydni Tetro, Brandless
Jess Toolson, Mixhers
Kurt Workman, Owlet
Dave Wright, Pattern
SalsaQueen Zapata, Salsa Queen
All winners will be celebrated at an awards event as part of the Consumer Summit on May 24, 2023 at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy.
The WIN50 Consumer is an expansion of the WIN100 — a program that recognizes and creates visibility for the top and emerging leaders building high-growth companies across all industries.
ABOUT THE CONSUMER SUMMIT
The Consumer Summit is an annual event that brings together the Silicon Slopes brands, companies, leaders, and key players that are shaping and trailblazing the global consumer industry. Started and inspired by Clarke Capital and Brandless, the event is designed to recognize the leadership and innovation of the Silicon Slopes consumer community and elevate the sector's success and global thought leadership platform. Visit consumersummit.org to find out more.
ABOUT WASATCH INNOVATION NETWORK
The Wasatch Innovation Network is founded on the belief that business leaders are stewards and creators, not just beneficiaries, of our entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Wasatch Innovation Network will provide a channel for that ecosystem and work to turn vision into reality through collaborating on innovation across industries, planning and creating to accelerate job growth, talent recruitment and economic prosperity. This will benefit the Wasatch Front, State of Utah, and Intermountain West in achieving transformative impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.