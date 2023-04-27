Windsor Salt, Ltd.

WINDSOR, ON, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Windsor Salt Ltd. has confirmed with Windsor Police that at approximately midnight last night, three masked individuals armed with baseball bats unlawfully entered the Company's Ojibway mine facility. The armed trespassers brutally ambushed one of Windsor Salt's employees, striking him repeatedly with the bats. Windsor Police have opened a case in their major crimes unit to investigate the incident. Fortunately, the victim's injuries are not life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery. In light of this despicable and unprovoked criminal action, the Company is suspending further negotiations with the Union.


