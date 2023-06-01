Support Local Journalism

Winning demo showcases generative AI with liveness detection to strengthen Wink's biometrics identity and payments platform.

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wink, a pioneer in multi-modal biometric authentication and payments, proudly announces its prestigious recognition as a Best of Show winner at FinovateSpring 2023. In a lineup of carefully selected startups showcasing cutting-edge innovations in fintech and AI, Wink's innovation in the various areas of facial and voice recognition, especially with its new voice liveness detection technology using generative AI, biometrically enhanced human presence check for validating financial transactions, and the use of multi-modal biometrics in a multitude of banking and payment use cases, drew one of the largest amount of votes, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner.


