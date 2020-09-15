PROVO, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Utah-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, more than 1.5 billion views, and helped drive over $350 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri, and Lumē. Back in April, in order to boost businesses hard-hit by COVID-19, the agency launched its "100K Poop to Gold Giveaway" offering the opportunity to win a grand prize of a Harmon Brothers Sprint advertising campaign—more than $100,000 value—for free.
"In these difficult times so many companies are on the brink of survival, trying to adapt to a new landscape and looking for a helping hand. We understand these challenges first hand because we have lived them, and we wanted to do something to help. This giveaway gave us that opportunity, and after we saw the outpouring from entrepreneurs, we even changed our rules to allow for more winners than initially planned," said Benton Crane, CEO of Harmon Brothers. "In executing this giveaway, we will help dozens of companies tell their story and better position themselves and their brand in this COVID-19 era. The pandemic does not have to be the end of the story for businesses, but rather the beginning of a new chapter and we want to help companies write it."
The grand prize winner will then be announced on September 17th and will receive a free, fully-produced Harmon Brothers sprint campaign—a new, quickly-executed style of ad designed to help small businesses rapidly grow their brand. In addition, 25 semi-finalists will receive a free year of full access to Harmon Brothers University and 70 quarter-finalists were given an EATS training and a one-on-one call with the Harmon Brothers team. The entire giveaway is worth more than $325,000.
Livestream Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Time: 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT/1:30pm MT/12:30pm
Where to Watch: https://youtu.be/dJ7pMs_qEgQ
Top Ten Finalists
- Buckle Me Baby Coats
- Crated with Love
- CuraLife
- Freshglow Co
- GoTreads
- Jenzy
- Marriage Helper
- My Little Mascara Club
- Poop Like a Champion
- Primary Goods
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.