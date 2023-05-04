NUVIEW Logo

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVIEW, an Earth observation and geospatial technology company, today announced that it is building the world's first commercial LiDAR satellite constellation which will map the entire land surface of the Earth in 3D for the first time ever. As a first-mover company, NUVIEW is pioneering satellite, sensor, and software technology to produce high-quality, accurate data with endless application potential across industries including environmental science, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, and mapping. The announcement was made during this year's Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The company has $1.2 billion dollars in early adopter agreements.


