RIVERTON, Utah, November 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wixcorp, a patient financial experience company, today launched Redde Registration – a simplified patient access platform for patients and front office teams. Unlike traditional patient access platforms that become cumbersome and difficult to use, Redde Registration streamlines the process. It empowers patients to self-service their way through while still providing transparency and flexibility for front office teams.
Redde Registration is fully scalable so that everyone from small, single-office providers to large, complex health systems can have a cost-effective solution that delights their patients and staff. "In today's world, patients want simplicity and transparency, while institutions desire accuracy and compliance. Redde Registration's innovative technology makes that happen," says Eric Wixom, CEO at Wixcorp.
Simple, Intuitive, Engaging.
Typically, patient access processes are complicated and fragmented. Patients are often required to interact with multiple systems and channels, such as downloading an app, using a kiosk or tablet, or writing on a clipboard in the waiting room. Not only is this time-consuming and error-prone, but it also poses a significant concern with infection control. When registration delays appointments and other processes, institutions are slowed down, and the stress and anxiety increase for patients and staff.
Redde Registration simplifies the traditional registration process and allows patients to self-service everything from their mobile phones. "Redde's new Contactless Check-in process allows patients the flexibility and ease of completing the check-in process from the comfort of their own home. There's no app to download or login required," says Jeff Wixom, CXO at Wixcorp. Adding that "Combining Registration with Redde's already expansive ecosystem allows patients to self-service their entire financial experience, from estimation to final bill payment, in a single intuitive platform."
Wixcorp is a premier patient financial experience company that helps healthcare organizations create custom patient financial experiences. Wixcorp's patient-facing RCM platform, Redde, helps healthcare organizations engage their patients like never before. Redde's mobile-first design and cutting-edge cloud technology empowers patients to take control of their entire financial journey with their healthcare provider.
