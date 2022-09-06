Support Local Journalism

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO of Wolfgramm Capital, Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital impressively adds the luxury hotel to its portfolio within its first year of business. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.

