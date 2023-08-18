Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Honored for Legacy of Promoting and Supporting Women and Girls into STEM

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in tech, today announced that Susan R. Madsen will be honored as the recipient of the Impact Award at the 2023 Women Tech Awards, the premier awards program for women in technology with ties to Silicon Slopes. Through her work championing women and girls, especially her focus on helping pathway more women into STEM fields, Madsen has created a positive impact for women in technology throughout the economic pipeline.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.