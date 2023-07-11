Premier Awards Program for Women in Technology celebrates women driving innovation, leading companies, and creating impact
SALT LAKE CITY, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in tech, today announced the finalists for the 2023 Women Tech Awards. The Women Tech Awards is the premier awards program for women in technology with ties to Silicon Slopes and has accelerated the careers of some of the most prestigious and up-and-coming women throughout the technology industry. By bringing visibility to distinguished, technology-focused women throughout the industry who are creating new technologies, leading technology companies, driving innovation and inspiring the tech community, these awards accelerate the trajectories of these women, their companies, and the entire technology industry.
"Now more than ever, women are making a powerful and indisputable impact in the technology sector, but without a platform to recognize and honor their work, their industry-shaping accomplishments often go unrecognized," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "By creating greater visibility for women and their industry-leading work, these awards spur further innovation, accelerate trajectories, and give lift throughout our tech community."
Since its inception 16 years ago, the Women Tech Awards has created visibility for and honored the leadership, innovations and contributions of more than 200 technology-focused women. In doing so, the program has accelerated their individual careers and pathways, and elevated the irreplaceable impact of women throughout the technology sector. This platform has also helped inspire thousands of high school girls and other women and activated them into STEM pathways and fields.
This year's award finalists were selected based on professional achievements, business leadership, industry experiences, personal accomplishments, and community impact. This year's judges represented leaders and innovators from throughout the technology sector.
Alison Fuller CFO, Canopy
Alison Sturgeon Electrical Engineer Acquisition Specialist, United States Air Force, Hill Air Force Base
Anitha Christopher VP Digital Workplace Engineering, Goldman Sachs
Kimberly Rhodes Mathematics Coach, Salt Lake City School District
Martyna Shallenberg Director of Software Engineering, Myriad Genetics
Mary Jane Isaacs SVP Engineering, Entrata
Melinda Orms Product Manager CX Engine/Digistar, Evans & Sutherland, a Cosm Company
Nissa Farley Director II, Product Management, CHG Healthcare
Noella Sudbury Founder & CEO, Rasa Legal
Robbyn Scribner Co-founder, Tech-Moms
Robin Ritch Board of Directors, Wasatch Innovation Network
Tami Fisher SVP Director of Technology Strategy & Governance, Zions Bancorporation
All finalists will be honored and award recipients will be announced on October 11, 2023, at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The 2023 awards will be presented by Clearlink, Entrata, GOEO, Domo, Pelion, Sorenson, Vivint and VMware.
Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 20,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: http://www.womentechcouncil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.