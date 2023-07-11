Support Local Journalism

Premier Awards Program for Women in Technology celebrates women driving innovation, leading companies, and creating impact

SALT LAKE CITY, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in tech, today announced the finalists for the 2023 Women Tech Awards. The Women Tech Awards is the premier awards program for women in technology with ties to Silicon Slopes and has accelerated the careers of some of the most prestigious and up-and-coming women throughout the technology industry. By bringing visibility to distinguished, technology-focused women throughout the industry who are creating new technologies, leading technology companies, driving innovation and inspiring the tech community, these awards accelerate the trajectories of these women, their companies, and the entire technology industry.


