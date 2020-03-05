SALT LAKE CITY, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in technology, today furthered International Women's Day through releasing the 2020 Shatter List. The list showcases the technology and innovation companies that are accelerating removing the glass ceiling for women in tech by enacting impactful programs and cultures that create inclusivity and promote women throughout the technology sector.
Now in its third year, The Shatter List is the first and only research of its kind for technology and innovation companies. Moving beyond hiring or HR measures, the list reviews and rates the development and successful implementation of holistic, organization-wide practices to create inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed. By recognizing these measures and accelerating their spread throughout technology communities, the list and research supports the measures making the greatest impact for women in all organizations and settings.
"The Shatter List represents meaningful recognition of the technology organizations that are actively engaged in helping advance women at every level of organizational success, and amplification of their impactful practices," said Cydni Tetro, WTC president. "This type of research and dissemination helps advance women throughout the technology industry by demonstrating the power and impact of high-performing teams built on gender inclusion, and the practices that create them."
The 2020 Shatter List was compiled after evaluating data from more than 10 different sources that demonstrated work and impact in four areas identified as most critical to successfully helping break the glass ceiling for women in tech. These factors were identified after extensive research on the measures most impactful in creating inclusive cultures and positive change, and relate to demonstrable and visible commitment, programming and activities that advance women in tech at all levels of the company from entry level to executive.
The four evaluation areas are as follows:
- Executive engagement (active support from the CEO, executive team and all leadership)
- Company programming (currently has women in leadership executive positions and proactively implements programs to support women in technology)
- Community investment (active participation with the broader community to learn from and share best practices regarding culture and inclusion)
- Women's or Diversity & Inclusion group (formal programs to support women internally)
The 2020 Shatter List in alphabetical order is as follows:
- Adobe
- Ancestry
- AvidXchange
- Chatbooks
- CHG Healthcare
- Clearlink
- Cotopaxi
- Dealertrack
- Degreed
- Dell Technologies
- Domo
- eBay
- ForgeDX
- Franklin Covey
- Goldman Sachs
- Health Catalyst
- HealthEquity
- HireVue
- InMoment
- Instructure
- Intermountain Healthcare
- Lucid
- MarketStar
- Micron Technologies
- MX
- Nice inContact
- Northrup Grumman
- O.C. Tanner
- Oracle
- Overstock.com
- Pluralsight
- Progressive Leasing
- Qualtrics
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Salesforce
- SaltStack
- SoFi
- Vivint Smart Home
- WCF Insurance
- Workday
- Workfront
- Zions Bancorporation
For more information on the research and methodology behind the Shatter List, or examples of the types of programs and practices these companies have listed, see WTC's report, "The Gender Gap in Tech and How to Fix It." www.womentechcouncil.com
For more information about what more is being done to change the tech world for women, visit www.womentechcouncil.org.
