New category recognizes and accelerates early-stage women in tech through the premier awards program for women in technology fields
SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in tech, today announced the recipients of the first ever Rising Star recognition—a new distinction within the Women Tech Awards designed to accelerate the success and impact of women in technology who are early in their career. The Women Tech Awards is the premier awards program for women in technology with ties to Silicon Slopes, and has propelled the careers of some of the most prestigious and up-and-coming women throughout the technology industry. Through the Rising Star recognition, the Women Tech Awards expands this impact by recognizing the emerging female leaders and innovators throughout the tech community, and accelerating their trajectory towards making an even more significant impact as their careers continue.
"Visibility and recognition are critical catalysts for women in tech at every stage of the career pipeline, but are often reserved for more senior professionals and roles," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "By expanding those accolades to include women who are in earlier stages of their technology careers, we will create a halo that accelerates women in all phases of their career journey, and drives growth of our entire technology community."
Now in its sixteenth year, the Women Tech Awards has honored more than 250 technology-focused women. In doing so, the program has accelerated their individual careers and pathways, and elevated the irreplaceable impact of women throughout the technology sector. This platform has also helped inspire thousands of high school girls and other women to pursue STEM pathways and fields.
The Rising Star award recipients were selected based on their professional achievements and personal impact at such an early stage of their career.
The 2023 Rising Star award recipients are:
Allyson Irwin - Global Head of Learning and Development, Hakkoda
Cris Holbrook - Sr Infrastructure Asset Management Specialist, Adobe
Emily Applegarth - CEO, Gamify
Kayla Rubin - Computer Scientist, Hill Air Force Base
Laura Ferguson - Direct Solutions Consultant, Addepar
All Rising Stars will be honored along with the Women Tech Award finalists and award recipients on October 11, 2023, at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The 2023 awards will be presented by Clearlink, Entrata, GOEO, Domo, Pelion, Sorenson, Vivint and VMware.
Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 20,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: http://www.womentechcouncil.com.
