Brandless is honored to receive The Shatter List Award from Utah's Women Tech Council

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shatter List, created by the Women Tech Council, gives recognition to companies that are working toward equality in the workplace by creating an inclusive culture and work practices to remove the glass ceiling. "The Shatter List is compiled by scoring companies on four factors critical to building inclusive cultures with meaningful measures that help women break and surpass the glass ceiling in technology". Those factors include executive engagement, company programming, community investment, and having women's or D&I groups.

