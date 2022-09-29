Brandless is honored to receive The Shatter List Award from Utah's Women Tech Council
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shatter List, created by the Women Tech Council, gives recognition to companies that are working toward equality in the workplace by creating an inclusive culture and work practices to remove the glass ceiling. "The Shatter List is compiled by scoring companies on four factors critical to building inclusive cultures with meaningful measures that help women break and surpass the glass ceiling in technology". Those factors include executive engagement, company programming, community investment, and having women's or D&I groups.
As one of the state's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms and a balanced workforce of women leadership, Brandless is proud to share that they've made the list for the 2022 Shatter Award. The Women Tech Council mentions that, "while no company's implementation in these areas is complete and many are innovating to continually evaluate and improve processes, a Shatter List ranking indicates a strong organizational commitment, active and meaningful programming, and impact for women in tech".
In December of 2020, Cydni Tetro joined the Brandless leadership team and spearheaded a $118 million raise–the largest amount by a female CEO in the history of Silicon Slopes. Since then, Cydni has led the company to see exponential growth–including the growth of female leaders at Brandless. Brandless recognizes that women are often under-represented across tech and C-suite positions, and makes an effort to support women in balancing both in their leadership roles and family lives. At Brandless, over 50% of executive level leaders are women—a testament to the company's support of an inclusive culture and work practices.
Brandless is founded on the belief that it should be easy for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet. By working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. Focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, Brandless is leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Now an industry leading aggregator, Brandless is creating the largest ever marketplace designed to enable and empower people to become forces for good.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.