21 Women honored for their work leading companies, driving innovation, and shaping the technology ecosystem.
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector, today announced the award recipients of the 2022 Women Tech Awards. These awards recognize technology-focused women and bring visibility to their work creating new technologies, driving innovation, impacting tech companies and inspiring the technology community. The awards also activate technology leaders and community members to help elevate and accelerate all women in tech.
"After 15 years, we've seen this platform accelerate the trajectories of thousands of women and organizations throughout the technology sector, but we must do more to create the changes we need for women even faster," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "Creating this type of impact requires dedicated actions large and small that will help women in tech in everything from executive pathways to career development."
Award recipients were selected because of their impact on the technology sector and economy, their community contributions, and their work to inspire the community. The Student Pathway award recipient was given to an undergraduate student in the midst of their STEM degree for their promising work and dedication.
The 15th annual award recipients are as follows:
Lifetime Achievement: Ruth Novak
Operational Excellence: Manu Sood, AvidXchange
Rising Star: AJ Brau, Wander
Innovation Trailblazer: Sarah Wiley, Hightop
Leadership Excellence: Kiva Allgood, Sarcos
Education Excellence: Kristina Yamada, Utah State Board of Education
Impact Award: Scott Anderson, Zions Bancorporation
Student Pathway: Jessica Stratton, Weber State University
As part of the awards and the organization's commitment to accelerating women in tech, the awards also recommitted all technology community members to the One More Challenge—a challenge to do one more thing within their current scope of work and life to help accelerate a woman in tech, and the challenge to do one more thing to magnify and maximize opportunities when they're given. Everyone at the event committed to a specific action in each of these two areas, and technology leaders shared their One More achievements in the last year and their commitments for the year to come.
In addition to the award recipients, the following 13 finalists and 2 student finalists were also honored:
Amy Jo Moore, Design Engineering Director, Northrop Grumman
Anesha McCormick, Director of Product, Pluralsight
Hau Moy Kwan, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Salt Lake Community College
Heidi Anderson, Chief Information Officer, Prestige Financial Services, Inc.
Julia Silge, Data Scientist & Software Engineer, RStudio PBC
Katie Neilson, Co-Founder & President, Assure
Krista Pappas, SVP Information Technology, Entrata
Melanie Robinson, CEO, WEBB
Natalie Birrell, SVP Engineering, Entrata
Steph Couzin, VP Go to Market Strategy & Operations, Lucid Software
Sunnie Giles, General Partner, Lane VC
Student finalist: Ashlyn Hansen, University of Utah
Student finalist: Reagan Baxter, Utah State University
The awards were held in partnership with Adobe, Clearlink, Divvy, Domo, Entrata, EY, Health Catalyst, Pelion Venture Partners and Vivint Smart Home, with networking sponsor Sorenson Capital and media sponsor TechBuzz.
Founded in 2007, The Women Tech Council (WTC) focuses on the economic impact of women in driving growth for the technology sector. WTC builds programs that amplify and create tech talent to support more women in technology careers from high school to the board room. Through these programs, WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology, has activated more than 25,000 girls to pursue STEM fields, and helps organizations create business environments focused on high performance, not just diversity, where men and women can succeed. These efforts propel individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce.
