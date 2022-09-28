Support Local Journalism

21 Women honored for their work leading companies, driving innovation, and shaping the technology ecosystem.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector, today announced the award recipients of the 2022 Women Tech Awards. These awards recognize technology-focused women and bring visibility to their work creating new technologies, driving innovation, impacting tech companies and inspiring the technology community. The awards also activate technology leaders and community members to help elevate and accelerate all women in tech.

