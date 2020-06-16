SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodside Homes has announced the promotion of Kerry Medellin as Division President of its operations in California's Central Valley. Medellin is the first woman head of any Woodside Homes division. She joined Woodside Homes in 2005 as the Central Valley Division Controller. She transitioned into her new role in May. Previous Division President of Central Valley Chris Williams is now the Chief Customer Officer of Woodside Homes.
"Kerry has proved to be a tremendous asset to Woodside Homes during the past 15 years, skillfully taking on roles that expand beyond what being a Controller typically entails. These include land acquisition and entitlements, as well as product and community design," says Joel Shine, CEO of Woodside Homes. "She is extremely well suited to lead our Central Valley Division into the 2020s. Kerry demonstrates a commitment to excellence, is always looking for ways to improve the company, and is team-based in her approach to problem-solving."
Raised in Fresno, Medellin has a strong connection to what is now California's fastest-growing region. She has a keen understanding for how the area has matured and what buyers there are seeking from their homes. During the past decade, Woodside Homes has emphasized providing housing solutions from the customer perspective. Given that women tend to drive the homebuying decisions for their families, Kerry can certainly relate to their needs and desires when it comes to designing homes and communities.
Medellin says, "I am excited for this new opportunity with Woodside Homes. Serving as Central Valley's Division President will allow me to make a greater impact on people's lives. I plan to lead our team with the philosophy that our work is very noble. It's not just about creating product and generating revenue; we create communities in hopes of improving the lives of those who reside in them." She adds, "Since Woodside was purchased by SEKISUI HOUSE in 2017, we have worked from a much more customer-centric standpoint. We are focused on providing homes that families will cherish and be proud of during the many years they live in them, and that's what makes this profession so rewarding for me."
The Central Valley Division is getting ready to open new communities from Madera to Bakersfield.
About Woodside Homes
In 2020, Woodside Homes begins its 43rd year in the business of designing and building homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. The company has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 28th-largest homebuilder in the United States. Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout home buying, building, and initial months of ownership.
In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.
SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes since 1960. Based in Osaka, Japan, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.
The ownership by SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in customer-focused building, sustainability, and efficiency practices. For more information, visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/.
