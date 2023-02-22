By WorkforceQA

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkforceQA (WFQA), the industry leader in employee compliance screening solutions, is thrilled to announce that Corporate Medical Services is now part of the WorkforceQA family! Corporate Medical Services (CMS) is a premier, full-service Third-Party Administrator (TPA) that has been helping companies manage the complexities of regulations and requirements for over 25 years. CMS, located in Chattanooga, TN, serves over 4,000 companies, managing their drug testing programs with concierge-level service.


