PAYSON, Utah, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkMax by AboutTime Technologies, an innovative cloud-based mobile workforce platform, was named the winner of gold and bronze Stevie® Awards in the 19th annual American Business Awards®.
WorkMax earned a Gold Stevie® Award in the Real Estate or Construction Management Solution category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Mobile Operations Management Solution category.
"Managing construction workforces and projects during these unparalleled times has become increasingly more efficient with the WorkMax platform," said WorkMax co-founder Mike Merrill. "Our goal is to empower business leaders to make more informed, and thus better, decisions that are backed by real-time data collected on a company's labor, production, equipment and safety. WorkMax is proud to be honored by the American Business Awards in this year's Stevie Awards for bringing groundbreaking solutions to construction and operations management."
The American Business Awards are the United States' premier business awards program that's open to all organizations operating in the U.S. A record number of over 3,800 nominations were submitted for consideration this year in a range of categories by organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Stevie winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals worldwide during a three-month judging process.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."
Nicknamed the Stevies for Stephanos (or Stephen) the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.
For more details about The American Business Awards and to view the complete list of 2021 Stevie winners, visit http://www.stevieawards.com/aba.
About AboutTime Technologies and WorkMax
AboutTime Technologies has been a leader in mobile workforce management for the construction industry and project-based business since 2003. Both the on-premise solution, The AboutTime Enterprise Suite, and the cloud-based platform, WorkMax, empower businesses to make better decisions with accurate live field data for labor, production, equipment, safety, and field reporting by connecting mobile workforces. The WorkMax Complete Suite includes WorkMax FORMS, TIME, and ASSETS which are also available individually. For more information, visit http://www.WorkMax.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
