The WorkTango Employee Experience Platform includes three core product pillars: Recognition & Rewards, Surveys & Insights, and Goals & Feedback.

Award-winning employee experience company combines recognition and rewards, employee surveys and insights, and goals and feedback capabilities in modern SaaS platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkTango, a SaaS-based employee experience technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, today announced the launch of its holistic WorkTango Employee Experience Platform and the unveiling of a new brand identity. Formerly known as Kazoo + WorkTango following an acquisition completed in April 2022, the software company provides the only holistic employee experience platform built for modern workplaces that enables meaningful recognition and rewards, offers actionable insights through employee surveys, and supports alignment through goal setting and feedback within a single solution.

