The popular Japanese chain is expanding to Sugarhouse area to serve locals.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023.


