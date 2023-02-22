Support Local Journalism

Hundreds of Organizations and Individuals from Around the Globe Called on the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to Stop Depleting Mono Lake and Instead Seek Urban Conservation Solutions

LOS ANGELES and LEE VINING, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 15, in an overwhelming show of support for Mono Lake and its future, hundreds of diverse community-based organizations, environmental groups, CA State and local agencies, and concerned citizens from Los Angeles to Mar Chiquita, Argentina outlined a clear, factual case to protect Mono Lake and build a sustainable, conservation-based water strategy for Los Angeles. At the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) workshop, supportive testimony was received from such diverse organizations as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Mothers of East Los Angeles, the Mono Lake Kutzadika'a Tribe, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, and Communities for a Better Environment.


