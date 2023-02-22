...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches Bear River Valley, Bear Lake, Weber, Davis, eastern Box
Elder and Cache County, locally up to 7 inches. Additional snow
accumulation 4 to 9 inches Salt Lake Valley, locally higher.
Additional snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches Utah County, locally
up to 10 inches Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge area.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Heavy snow
will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Worldwide Support for Mono Lake at State Water Board Workshop from Los Angeles to Argentina
Hundreds of Organizations and Individuals from Around the Globe Called on the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to Stop Depleting Mono Lake and Instead Seek Urban Conservation Solutions
LOS ANGELES and LEE VINING, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 15, in an overwhelming show of support for Mono Lake and its future, hundreds of diverse community-based organizations, environmental groups, CA State and local agencies, and concerned citizens from Los Angeles to Mar Chiquita, Argentina outlined a clear, factual case to protect Mono Lake and build a sustainable, conservation-based water strategy for Los Angeles. At the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) workshop, supportive testimony was received from such diverse organizations as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Mothers of East Los Angeles, the Mono Lake Kutzadika'a Tribe, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, and Communities for a Better Environment.
"The current low lake crisis shows that quick action is needed to achieve the balanced State Water Board protections established 30 years ago. Mono Lake is only 25% of the way to the required healthy lake level, yet LADWP continues to divert water away from the lake." said Geoff McQuilkin, Executive Director of the Mono Lake Committee, "For more than a year, we have been asking LADWP to meet and try to find logical solutions such as urban conservation, direct install and other options. Unfortunately, our calls have gone unanswered."
70+ speakers spoke passionately for nearly 5 hours in a historic show of support for this ecologically embattled natural resource. Among the many state and local agencies and groups, there was unanimous agreement that LADWP should focus its vast resources on increasing urban conservation and local supply efforts that would more than replace the amount of water LADWP diverts from the lake. Speakers noted LADWP groundwater exports would continue, and future diversions are possible after the lake recovery is completed. To date, the SWRCB has also received over 800 written comments as part of the public record.
State and Local Agency Management and Scientists Highlighted Habitat Risks and Air Quality Violations
State and federal lands and air quality management agencies joined the call for State Water Board action, noting that management plans to remedy massive dust storms and maintain the health of public parks and lands all require the lake to be 13 vertical feet higher than it is today.
Scientists and organizers also called in to speak from Mar Chiquita in Argentina and Great Salt Lake in Utah, two saline lakes that, along with Mono Lake, provide crucial habitat for birds that migrate along the Pacific Flyway. Saving Mono Lake and other saline lakes is of hemispheric importance.
Strong Environmental Justice Message Delivered by Kutzadika'a Tribe, Los Angeles Community, Environmental and Faith Leaders
The Mono Lake Kutzadika'a Tribe called for full consultation with the Tribe and highlighted how providing more water for Mono Lake is necessary to begin healing extensive damage to cultural resources. Tribe Vice Chair Dean Tonnena eloquently summed up the stakes when he said, "decisions regarding Mono Lake have impacts that span generations into the future."
Many other groups representing marginalized communities in the Los Angeles area spoke out, including Elsa Lopez, whose group Mothers of East Los Angeles – Santa Isabel conducted some of the first direct-install water conservation work in LA in the 1980s. "I brought generations of youth from the LA area to do restoration work at Mono Lake, which resulted in instilling core values that last a lifetime and made stewards for the environment. We need to be responsible in LA for our own water and DWP should do everything it can to help Mono Lake rise." Lopez said.
Ashley Hernandez from Communities for a Better Environment said, "As LA residents we will all be impacted by this destructive pattern if our public utility keeps hoarding water while many low-income residents deal with inequitable rates or programs. It is up to LADWP to protect not only our water in LA but to do their due diligence to help our city learn how we can all protect and not take from Mono Lake."
Longtime community organizers, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice wrote in support of swift State Water Board protective action: "In taking this emergency action, we believe the SWRCB can unite existing and support new community water plans that transition away from water stealing and towards sustainable local water ecosystems."
Funding Conservation Efforts Can Help Resolve the Emergency
The water LADWP diverts from Mono Lake is less than 1% of the City's annual supply. Speakers at the workshop highlighted that sustainable local supply projects such as stormwater capture, cisterns, and rain gardens are proven strategies that can easily offset Mono Lake diversions until the lake rises to a healthy level.
"Millions of dollars of state and federal funding are available to support implementation of these projects in Los Angeles. LADWP, however, said it believes there are no conditions of concern at the lake, and it plans to fight to continue its water diversions." stated Geoff McQuilkin.
The public can continue to submit written comments to the State Water Board until March 16th, after which the Board will announce its plans for addressing the low lake crisis.
For more details and information on Mono Lake and the current low lake crisis visit www.monolake.org.
