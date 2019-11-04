XANT_Logo.jpg

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideSales.com today announced its corporate rebrand to XANT(TM). Under the new name, XANT will continue to build upon the company's innovative foundation and customer adoption for its intelligent sales engagement solutions. A play on the word cognizant, XANT embodies how its data and platform make sales organizations "all-knowing." This new brand name reflects the hyper-aware, informed sales organization that XANT solutions enable.