SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, a Utah-based medical device company, announced that it has hired AJ Dorff and Christian Kirschner, two of the medical device industry's top sales talents, to partner with Tony Watson, COO for the commercial launch of the Saberscope®, the world's first true HD, fog free, articulating, single-use laparoscope.

These remarkable executives lend their passion and experience to changing laparoscopic surgery forever.

