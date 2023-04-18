Support Local Journalism

Led by GenHenn Venture Fund I, Xenocor will leverage the capital to facilitate launch and rapid adoption of the 5mm articulating Saberscope

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, creator of the FDA cleared Saberscope, the world's first true HD, fog-free, articulating, single-use laparoscope, announced a $10 million Series A funding led by GenHenn Venture Fund I with participation from Baranco Investments, Inc., Barvest Ventures, Inc. and Patel Family Investments. Xenocor will use the capital for the 2023 launch of the Saberscope and to continue executing on its robust innovation roadmap. To help accelerate the company's growth, Michael J. Hennessy Jr., GenHenn Capital will join the Xenocor board of directors.


