Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WASHINGTON, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Nephrologist for his exemplary work in the Medical field and his praiseworthy contributions to the healthcare communities at University of Utah Health, St. George Regional Hospital, Dixie Kidney Clinic, Hurricane Dialysis and Kidney Clinic, Iron Mission Kidney Clinic and Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic.

A seasoned nephrologist with 23 years of experience in nephrology practice and 39 years as a physician, Dr. Boateng is affiliated with University of Utah Health. He sees patients at University of Utah Dixie Kidney Clinic in St. George, UT, Iron Mission Kidney Clinic in Cedar City, UT, Hurricane Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Hurricane, UT. and Mojave Desert Dialysis and Kidney Clinic in Mesquite, NV. He is Medical Director of Davita Mojave Desert Dialysis Center and Davita Hurricane Dialysis Center. Dr. Boateng specializes in general nephrology, ICU nephrology, all dialysis modalities (hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis), chronic kidney disease, electrolyte abnormalities, and hypertension.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.