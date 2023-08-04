National_Alliance_for_Hispanic_Health_Get_Up_Get_Moving_Logo

National_Alliance_for_Hispanic_Health_Get_Up_Get_Moving_Logo

 By National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LOS LUNAS, N.M., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 5, 2023, YDI, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 17th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event. The 2023 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.